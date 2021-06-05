Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

More
The Johnson family of Manchester, New Hampshire, spent two weeks outside of Catholic Medical Center while a family member was being treated for COVID-19. The family showed gratitude for the nurses.
2:11 | 05/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"The Johnson family of Manchester, New Hampshire, spent two weeks outside of Catholic Medical Center while a family member was being treated for COVID-19. The family showed gratitude for the nurses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77542442","title":"Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week","url":"/WNT/video/families-cheer-nurses-nurse-appreciation-week-77542442"}