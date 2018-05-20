2 families outraged after incident with service dog on flight

More
Frontier Airlines says police were immediately notified to aid in deescalating the situation; the incident has been referred to FBI.
1:38 | 05/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 families outraged after incident with service dog on flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55314241,"title":"2 families outraged after incident with service dog on flight","duration":"1:38","description":"Frontier Airlines says police were immediately notified to aid in deescalating the situation; the incident has been referred to FBI.","url":"/WNT/video/families-outraged-incident-service-dog-flight-55314241","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.