Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views more video of deadly encounter

More
Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina, and his family viewed more than 18 minutes of the body camera video of the incident on Tuesday afternoon.
1:25 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views more video of deadly encounter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina, and his family viewed more than 18 minutes of the body camera video of the incident on Tuesday afternoon. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77630964","title":"Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views more video of deadly encounter","url":"/WNT/video/family-andrew-brown-jr-views-video-deadly-encounter-77630964"}