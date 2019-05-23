Transcript for Family expresses gratitude after kidnapped 8-year-old girl is rescued

about that kidnapping in ft. Worth, Texas. An 8-year-old girl rescued from that hotel room. But tonight, what we did not know. Police had been to that hotel earlier in the day. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, 8-year-old Salem sabatka back with her family, as we learn more about that harrowing kidnapping, captured by a neighbor's surveillance camera. Help me! Help me, please! My daughter just got kidnapped! Reporter: In a new statement, the grateful family writing, "We feel we owe a debt that can never be paid." Police 51-year-old Michael Webb drove up in a car and snatched the girl as she walked with her mother Saturday in a ft. Worth neighborhood. The incident sparking an urgent search. Tonight, we know officers with the forest hill police department acting on a tip showed up at this hotel, spoke with Webb and even searched the room, but didn't find anything. Hours later, family friend and good samaritan Jeff king spotting the suspect's car in that same hotel parking lot. And ft. Worth police rescuing her. We got her, we got her, we got her. He's in custody. Reporter: David, the family says they will never be the same, but they will get better. Meantime, Webb is being held on kidnapping charges. Marcus, thank you.

