Family fights off attack by mother bear in British Columbia

The father said he was trying to scare bears away from the house when the animal charged at him.
0:14 | 10/25/18

Transcript for Family fights off attack by mother bear in British Columbia
The family fighting off a bear attack in British Columbia the father says it was trying to scare the bear from the house when the mother bear then charges right at Henry fired bird shot into Riverside. The bear can happen again. Before turning away no one's sure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

