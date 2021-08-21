Transcript for Family of 3 found dead near Yosemite National Park

Now to the tragic mystery in California. The bodies of a family of three and their dog found near yosemite national park. Officials searches for answers, with autopsies revealing few clue as to how they died. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, the growing mystery of how this family suddenly died along the Sierra national forest hiking trail. Authorities say a family friend reported Ellen Chung, her husband and their 1-year-old baby girl missing after they didn't return from a hike. We have a healthy family, including their canine, you know, deceased, and so we're looking for answers. Reporter: They say one possibility is toxic algae blooms. Officials telling us the trail they were on had a Sierra national forest warning poster to stay away because of the toxic bacteria. The EPA saying warmer weather due to climate change might make harmful algae more dangerous. In many water bodies around the country, not just in California, we're reaching a tipping point. Reporter: Investigators say another possibility, carbon monoxide poisoning from nearby old mines. I've never seen an incident like this where there's zero explanation. Reporter: The sheriff's department says there was no visible trauma. They hope toxicology tests reveal answers. Whit? Zohreen shah, thanks to you There's much more ahead on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.