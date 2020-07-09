Family of tubers rescued after being trapped overnight in North Carolina

More
Two women and three children were rescued after they were trapped on the Henry Fork River late Sunday night.
0:15 | 09/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of tubers rescued after being trapped overnight in North Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Two women and three children were rescued after they were trapped on the Henry Fork River late Sunday night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72867926","title":"Family of tubers rescued after being trapped overnight in North Carolina","url":"/WNT/video/family-tubers-rescued-trapped-overnight-north-carolina-72867926"}