Transcript for Family of US teen held in officer's fatal stabbing heading to Rome

and the explosive case involving two American teens and the murder of a police officer there. Those two teens from San Francisco remain jailed in Italy after allegedly fatality stabbing the officer. Tonight, one teen now reportedly claiming self-defense. ABC's Ian Pannell is in Italy tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a police officer stabbed to death in Italy, allegedly by two American teenagers on vacation, now laid to rest. Thousands turning out to honour Mario cerciello Rega in the same church where he married just a month ago. And tonight, new details of how the crime allege GLI unfolded. Police say 18-year-old Gabe natale-hjorth and 19-year-old Finnegan elder from California confessed to stealing a backpack in a drug deal gone bad. When the teens allegedly demanded money and drugs for its return, the owner phoned the police. "Someone stole my bag," he tells police. "I called these guys and they asked for a money ransom." Police say this is the pair seen here running from the scene after they stole the bag. Later, at the hotel, two plainclothes officers arrived and identified themselves. That's when a fight broke out and elder allegedly stabbed cerciello Rega 11 times. Later, trying to claim it was in self-defense. Natale-hjort, seen here blindfolded after his arrest, police later calling that a mistake. Tonight, elder's family says they'll soon head to Rome, adding their hearts go out to the family and friends of the dead officer. David, it could now take up for to a year for the pair to be formally charged. The judge indicating bail unlikely to be approved as the pair considered a flight risk saying the Americans had a absence of she control and were highly dangerous. David? Ian, thank you. Next tonight, to the manhunt north of the border tonight.

