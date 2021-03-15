Fatal car crash in San Diego kills 3

San Diego police said a 71-year-old man driving his Volvo Station Wagon struck at least nine people camping out inside a tunnel. At least three people were killed and two remain in critical condition.
1:18 | 03/15/21

