Fatal shooting in Illinois, active shooter 'neutralized'

At least one person was killed and four police officers wounded when a shooter opened fire at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois, officials said Friday.
2:32 | 02/15/19

Fatal shooting in Illinois, active shooter 'neutralized'

