Transcript for Father in custody following death of twin children in hot car

Now an update in the hot car tragedy. Right here in New York City. Twin siblings dying after being eight hours inside that vehicle. Tonight their father under arrest facing manslaughter and homicide charges. Here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, a father in jail facing charges after his one year old twins were found dead inside his hot car in New York City. I was coming out of my building when he was running around the car yelling and screaming. "It's not my fault. It was an accident." Reporter: Juan Rodriguez telling police he forgot mariza and Phoenix were in the car when he went to work a full shift as a social worker at a nearby hospital. At this time, do we have any confirmed does? Two kids. Reporter: After working eight hours Friday, police say this 39-year-old man got into his car and even drove a short distance, before realizing the babies were in the backseat still strapped in their rear-facing car seats. They weren't breathing, foaming from the mouth. Police say Rodriguez immediately pulled over and screamed for help. Police taking Rodriguez into custody at the scene. At least 23 children have died inside hot cars this year. Temperatures in New York City yesterday went up to 88 degrees. Tom? A sad story all around. Kaylee, thank you.

