Father and daughter fly together for the first time as pilots for Southwest Airlines

First Officer Mackenzie Rennhack flew with her pilot father, Captain Michael Rennhack, on her debut flight for Southwest Airlines. It was their first flight together as a family.

July 1, 2024

