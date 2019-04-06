Transcript for Father pleads for CDC help in looking into young couple's death in Fiji

that deepening mystery. The CDC is now on the case involving that American couple, healthy and on their dream vacation when they suddenly came down with a mystery illness and then dying at a hospital in Fiji. And tonight, several others are reportedly under observation now. Here's ABC's Paula Faris. Reporter: It was the trip of a lifetime, but David and Michelle Paul didn't make it out of Fiji alive. The Texas couple dying within days of one another from a mysterious illness. The couple, both in their 30s, both healthy and active. David, an air force veteran, Michelle, a former student athlete. They arrived may 22nd, but soon fell ill. And now, a report from "The Fiji sun" that five locals who came in contact with them are under observation and showing similar and at least ten resort staff where they stayed have been asked to go on precautionary leave. Fiji's government is leading the investigation with the CDC monitoring. The couple leaving behind a young son and daughter. Tonight, their family in search of answers. And this is really my biggest appeal. CDC is watching. Please do your work. Because I need your help to find out what happened. Reporter:he CDC does not know what the couple died from, but they will be receiving and testing samples from the autopsy. If it's determined that they died from infectious disease, the CDC will most likely be issuing a travel advisory. David? Paula Faris tonight, thank you.

