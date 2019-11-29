Father and son charged with reckless driving for drag racing

More
A video of the two allegedly drag racing through New York's Lincoln Tunnel last February shows one car losing control and crashing.
0:21 | 11/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father and son charged with reckless driving for drag racing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"A video of the two allegedly drag racing through New York's Lincoln Tunnel last February shows one car losing control and crashing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67376970","title":"Father and son charged with reckless driving for drag racing","url":"/WNT/video/father-son-charged-reckless-driving-drag-racing-67376970"}