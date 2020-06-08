Transcript for FBI arrests fugitive who shot a police officer after 46-year manhunt

Next tonight, a 46-year man hunt coming to an end in new Mexico. The FBI arresting a fugitive wanting for shooting and wounding a Denver police the former officer he shot helping to track him down. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, Luis Archuleta, who spent nearly five decades on the run, is finally back in custody thanks to an ex-cop who never gave up the hunt. I made him a project. I mean, I've been tracking this guy for 46 years. Reporter: In 1971, daril cinquanta was a 21-year old Denver rookie. One morning, he spots Archuleta, who had recently escaped from a California prison camp. Archuleta pulls a gun. He leveled that gun and shot me. Back then, we didn't have bulletproof vests. We didn't have radios that came out of the car. So I had to crawl the car, get in and call for help. Reporter: Archuleta was eventually caught but escaped again. Cinquanta kept digging with no luck until a call from a confidential source. This person says, I'm going to tell you where your guy is. Reporter: Cinquanta gave the tip to the FBI and local police. Yesterday, Archuleta, now 77, was arrested at home in New Mexico. It's very satisfying that I got him and I got bragging rights that I did get him. Reporter: He says he never gave up because he took getting shot personally.

