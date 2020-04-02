FBI assisting in massive search for missing 11-year-old

More
Gannon Stauch's mother said he requires special medication; his stepmother said that he planned to walk to a friend's house when he vanished.
1:12 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI assisting in massive search for missing 11-year-old

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"Gannon Stauch's mother said he requires special medication; his stepmother said that he planned to walk to a friend's house when he vanished.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68731498","title":"FBI assisting in massive search for missing 11-year-old","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-assisting-massive-search-missing-11-year-68731498"}