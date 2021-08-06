Transcript for FBI uses messaging app to arrest hundreds in organized crime sting

Now to the FBI and its role in a global sting. Arrests in 16 countries. More than 800 people. Criminals using what they thought was a secure app to communicate with one another, but it had been developed by the FBI. Weapons, millions in cash, cocaine hidden in fruit. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Tonight, one of the biggest international dragnets ever with the FBI deploying technology like it never has before. With the help of an informant, the FBI developed and distributed an encrypted app known as anon, putting it on more than 12,000 phones that were pushed out to more than 300 crime syndicates around the world. The criminals using these devices believe they were secretly planning crimes far beneath the radar of law enforcement. But in reality, the criminals were not underneath the radar, they were on it. Reporter: The app allowing authorities to track the criminals every move. Like this brick of cocaine, part of a shipment from carlsbad, California, bound for Australia. And these drugs found in bogota, housed in cases of bananas. We were able to actually see photographs of hundreds of tons of cocaine that were concealed in shipments of fruit. Reporter: The sting uncovered murder for hire plots, saving lives. As of today, we have charged 224 alleged offenders, acted upon 21 threats to kill, including saving a family of five. And Pierre Thomas with us tonight. Pierre, this comes amid the other major concern involving criminals overseas, the massive cyber attacks in this country. And I know you spoke to dhs about those threats today. Let's listen. We're not talking about people with conscience. We're talking about criminals who want to make money illegally or who want to do harm independent of a profit motive. And Pierre, the CEO of the colonial pipeline testifying on the hill today, facing tough questions? Reporter: Colonial CEO said it will take a team effort by industry and government to combat hacking. But he admitted his company was not as prepared as it should have been, David. Pierre Thomas with us from Washington tonight.

