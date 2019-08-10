Transcript for FBI posts serial killer’s jailhouse confessions

the most prolific serial killer in American history. We reported on him here last night, and tonight, the FBI is now asking for your help in identifying additional victims. ABC's Steve osunsami with FBI video tonight of the killer's chilling confessions. North Little Rock, tell me what the girl looked like. Oh, man, I loved her. Reporter: He is now considered the most murderous serial killer this country has ever seen, and tonight, federal authorities are posting his jailhouse confessions online, hoping to jog memories and discover clues that lead to the remains of his victims. She was like partially concealed by vegetation. Reporter: Samuel little has confessed to strangling 93 women between 1970 and 2005 and the FBI believes all of his confessions are credible. Some of the bodies were never found. He was already serving a life sentence for three murders in the 1980s. On "60 minutes," he was not shy about what it felt like to kill. She was fighting for her life, and I was fighting for my pleasure. Reporter: He remembered many of the details like it was yesterday and has even drawn these pictures of his victims for investigators. Little explains that he killed sex workers or people with drug addictions because he thought they wouldn't be missed. David? All right, Steve, thank you.

