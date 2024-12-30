FBI warns sports leagues about burglaries of athletes' homes

The warning about organized theft groups followed a rash of burglaries, beginning in September, at the homes of professional athletes while they were playing games or traveling.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live