FDA calls for new warning for breast implants

More
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more details about the possible risks and complications.
0:15 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA calls for new warning for breast implants

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more details about the possible risks and complications.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66485910","title":"FDA calls for new warning for breast implants","url":"/WNT/video/fda-calls-warning-breast-implants-66485910"}