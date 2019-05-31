Transcript for FDA hearing on CBD may be allowed in US

A key FDA hearing today to consider whether rules governing CBD should be streamlined the Canada's compound as quickly growing into a billion dollar industry. Available oils and candies and drinks but there are no federal regulations. Advocates say see beauty benefits include relief for pain and exciting. The FDA commissioner today noting questions about how much is too much and possible impacts on children no decisions were made.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.