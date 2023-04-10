FDNY firefighter retires after 4 decades as sons carry on his legacy

Robert Thomas joined the department in 1982, and now his three sons are carrying on his legacy as FDNY firefighters.

April 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live