Transcript for Federal prosecutors looking into possible Bezos extortion case

Now to the text messages under review by federal prosecutors. Sources tell ABC news that prosecutors have evidence that Amazon chief Jeff bezos' girlfriend gave those intimate texts to her brother and he gave them to the "National enquirer." Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, sources tell ABC news that federal prosecutors have evidence suggesting Jeff bezos' girlfriend Lauren sent her brother those texts that made their way to the "National enquirer." Saying he sold those images for 2 hundred thousand dollars. Michael Sanchez denied any role in the leaks to the "Enquirer." And a separate federal investigation is underway into whether the crown prince of Saudi Arabia hacked bezos' cell phone. The suspicion is that the phone of Mr. Bezos was hacked in relation to his role as the owner of "The Washington post." Reporter: A U.N. Report which examined day stay collected by a firm hired by bezos, as well as other evidence that prince Muhammad bin Salman targeted bezos, in an effort to silence "The Washington post's" critical reporting on the Saudi kingdom, particularly from columnist Jamal khashoggi, just months before he was murdered. The Saudi government denies the prince had any involvement in the alleged hack. Tom?

