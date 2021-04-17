Former FedEx employee allegedly opened fire at facility, killing 8

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole. FedEx said that he was a former employee at the facility. Eight people were killed, and at least four were injured in the shooting.
4:12 | 04/17/21

