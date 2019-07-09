Feds pushing for prison time for Felicity Huffman in college scam

Prosecutors want her to serve one month behind bars, but her attorneys are requesting that she be punished with one year of probation, community service and a fine.
1:53 | 09/07/19

Feds pushing for prison time for Felicity Huffman in college scam

