Transcript for Felicity Huffman begins 2-week sentence for college cheating scandal

Actress felicity Huffman has reported to prison tonight. What she can now expect. And that warning from the prosecutor for actress Lori Loughlin. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, actress felicity Huffman is behind bars after reporting to this federal prison in Dublin, California, where she will serve her two-week sentence, about 350 miles from her home in los Angeles. Dublin is almost a camp. It is place where minimum security prisoners enjoy the luxury of being minimum security prisoners. Reporter: Inmates are up at 5:00 every morning, and have access to books, and magazines, and supplies for crafts. Dublin is known as a pretty good place to go if you have to serve prison time. Reporter: The actress admitted to paying $15,000 for someone to correct her daughter's S.A.T. Test. At sentencing, the judge told Huffman she could rebuild her life after she paid her dues. And while she is well on her way, the battle for fellow actress Lori Loughlin has just gun. Prosecutors facing she could face a longer prison sentence. If she's convicted, probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for felicity Huffman. Reporter: Loughlin and her husband have pleaded not guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters into usc with phony athletic claims. And David, we have to keep in mind that even once felicity Huffman is released, she still has to serve a year's probation, along with 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine. But right now, she says she is focused on repairing relationships with her daughter, her family and making amends with her community. David? All right, kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.