-
Now Playing: Girl Scout troop serving girls in shelters chases ambitious cookie goal
-
Now Playing: Girl Scout’s math tutoring system gets straight A’s
-
Now Playing: Texas residents come together amid devastating conditions
-
Now Playing: Creating incredible dishes from basic pantry items
-
Now Playing: 'Black Girl Ventures' focuses on supporting Black businesses year-round
-
Now Playing: Deals & Steals on cold weather solutions
-
Now Playing: A conversation with Black women: Self-care: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Get this cat on ESPN, now
-
Now Playing: DeVon Franklin on finding faith during hardship
-
Now Playing: Meet the 1st plus-sized model on Versace runway
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old golf genius scores hole-in-one with epic trick shots
-
Now Playing: Single moms struggle with housing, childcare, employment in pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet Tyga
-
Now Playing: Author opens up about the special connection she had with her debut novel
-
Now Playing: Heart-healthy cinnamon-raisin oatmeal bites
-
Now Playing: How an immigrant farmworker beat the odds to become a NASA astronaut
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Texas in crisis after winter weather
-
Now Playing: Preserving the art of quilting
-
Now Playing: How to braid hair like a boss at home during the pandemic