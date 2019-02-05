Fiery car rescue in San Antonio

A driver trapped inside a car on its side was rescued by police Sgt. Kenneth Hamilton.
0:12 | 05/02/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fiery car rescue in San Antonio
It at fiery car rescue in San Antonio the car I'm excited driver trapped inside surrounded by those flames. Police Sargent Kevin Hamilton smashing through the windshield pulling her to safety she suffered minor burns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

