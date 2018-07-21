Transcript for Fight over parking space turned deadly

Xtght over a parking SP somehow ted delay. Police said the man who pulled the trigger is procted by thlaw. C's zacharkiesch explains. Reporter: I this death captured oid of a father ground law in Florida. It took outside a convenience store in Florida. The drive of that car is Brittany Jacobs, pulls up and S illegally if handicap ace. Now her boyfriend, 28-year-old black male runs into a STO withheir son WHE waits in the car. Detectives say that's when 47-year-old E man apparently upset car's park illegally S out of his vehicnd inspects the car for handicap decals. When he doesn't see any, he stui shortly after, when he leaves the store to defend H girlfriend and sh drejkafalls backand opens his gun and fires. T only thing we can look at here is, was he in fear of furtbodily harm? Reporter: The stand your ground law givloridians the right to protect themselves if they feel threatened andause of police deined to press charges. How is this stand your ground? How? Rorter: But polic defending their dec. To shoot defend himself. Those are facts and th the law. Prosecutors have the case on R desk a ultely will cide charges are warranted. As for the victim, he was insidethe store Ying snacks for hi son When we come back -- police called on a mothho breastfeeding hefant at a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.