Filmmaker Joel Schumacher dies at 80

More
The director is best known for the films “The Lost Boys” and “Saint Elmo’s Fire,” and two Batman movies.
0:10 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Filmmaker Joel Schumacher dies at 80

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"The director is best known for the films “The Lost Boys” and “Saint Elmo’s Fire,” and two Batman movies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71394455","title":"Filmmaker Joel Schumacher dies at 80","url":"/WNT/video/filmmaker-joel-schumacher-dies-80-71394455"}