Transcript for Final moments before Ole Miss student's death caught on tape

authorities in Mississippi have now released new surveillance video showing that young Missouri woman, an ole miss student, right before her death. A college classmate, a young man from Texas, is now under arrest. Marcus Moore has the video tonight. Reporter: Tonight, this newly-released video showing the last known images of ally kostial before her death. The senior at ole miss seen here in a white top and blue shorts, leaving a bar near the town square last Friday just before midnight. A short time later, she would be dead from multiple gunshot police say, at the hands of classmate Brandon Theesfeld. Kostial's murder has stunned many in this college town. He's always been a gentleman and been sweet and been kind. Reporter: But one fellow student says he lived in the suspect's freshman dorm. Constantly had to reference his father's money, how his dad could get him out of anything. Reporter: Today, Theesfeld's father visiting him in jail. Would you like to say anything about his guilty or innocence, sir? Read the constitution. Reporter: Ally and Brandon are seen here in a photo posted to her social media three years ago. I wouldn't even say that anyone ever would picture him or anyone really doing something like this. Reporter: David, Theesfeld's attorney says he will enter a plea of not guilty, and in the meantime, ally's friends in St. Louis, where he's from, plan to hold a vigil tonight in the her honor. David? Marcus, thank you. When we come back, the major

