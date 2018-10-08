Transcript for Fire chief says he warned officials about man charged with arson

Om lifornia, a state O Emge two mor counties. The holy F now racin from to Riverside county firefighters waging a her on homesutors say those families may have this man blame. A suspect used of sing , making a strange appece incourt. Will Carr reporting on it all from T fs again tonight. Pl fbling in size,hreatening homes. E man accused of starting it all, forrestrk, facing judge today. Mr. Clarkcharged in L olving arson, aggravated arson. Its a L order: Makseveral outbursts, his arraignment postpo bail set million. A local fireef who sayhe got a text from Clark reading, "Its all gonna burn. Lling cnhe warned officials about Clark thre I said th you have to take care ois. He's either going to burn thing, or 'skill somebo Reporter: On the front line firefite on hotspotsurs after battling fice firestorm. The backyard's one! Repor the alarm late Thursday. This fire de a run. See those flames Behme, the re burning. It is smokey and the homes are right bee rate residents armed with garden hoses making a final stand late the nigh Guys, there any fire ks coming? Ter: One ecuated resident helplessly watching flames on his home security cameras. T a firefighter at the door.e're going tng out her a Litt wgee Mo out your hois safe. Thank Y so much Reporter: More than 0 firefighrs now batin this of-control blaze. Rr joins unow from that very same neighborhood where the firers made that roic stand, and whi fifighters W able to save every H there last nit?ep you can sees area isainted red. Take a wide look, se just how close thelames came to the line of homes. We saw the fire crewsp the flas over a tonight. These H are thank as crewsll have a ngre season ead. Tom? Incredible how there able stop the firether all riwill. Thanks Nexto the deadly misunderstanding here in queens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.