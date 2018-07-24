Fire department responds to medical call at Demi Lovato's home

Lovato was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after a suspected overdose, according to a People magazine source.
1:54 | 07/24/18

Transcript for Fire department responds to medical call at Demi Lovato's home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

