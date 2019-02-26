Transcript for Fire at Michigan plastics factory

massive fire at a plastics factory outside Detroit. The evacuations, and we could see the, whoers getting out of that plant today as the fire was raging. ABC's Alex Perez on the investigation already under way. Reporter: This raging inferno in suburban Detroit. A stunning spetacle in the sky. It can be seen for miles and miles. Reporter: The blaze in a storage area for a plastics factory in Auburn hills, Michigan. This is crazy. Reporter: Firefighters from multiple departments battling massive flames. I have never seen black smoke so thick and I have never seen it from so far away. Reporter: Plastic and metal auto part containers, some 20,000 storage bins, fueling the fire. Loud explosions believed to be siding crinkling and plastic burning, rocking the area. From our understanding, that is some of the plastic containers. No hazardous materials. Reporter: Officials evacuating employees working nearby as a precaution. David, luckily, authorities say no one was injured. The exact cause of that massive blaze now under investigation. David? Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.