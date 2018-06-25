Transcript for Fire in Northern California has destroyed at least 22 structures

the other major developin story as we're on the air night. Dozens of major fes now rning, Hom destroyed. Mandatory evacuate in sever states, and a state of emergency in lake co, California, right now. Sands of pple being forced from their homes there, as well. ABC's will Carr tonight taking us to the front lines of T fight to get the fires under control reporter: Tight, the pawnee fire in lake county, California, coinues to explode. Still 0% coned. It's going scary W. Reporter: The number omes stroyed jumping at least 22 structures burn to the ground. Anothe0 still in the inferno's path.the fire scorching 8,200 and forcing thousands to flee th ea. You can see the flames eating through this bonery brush behind me. You can feel the heat coming off those flames. Ese fire crewsng everything they can to try to protect thommunity. Fire crews able to save Sandra clarpantry store surrounded by flames sing 200 feet into on the T lines who saved your business? Oh, god, THA you, thank you, thank U. They put their lives on the line. Reporter: And tonight, auities taking nances, stopping drivers who are not first responders arresting one man, allegedly armed with a gun, suspected ooting. Tot, david,firefighters are asking nearby resideno S every drop of water to hel out. And can understand wh when you look at this path of destruction and the elements have been perfect for this fire. Thers been low dirty, ping winds and boiling mperatures. When you add it you up, this could the record-setting wildfire season. Da what a scene. Wiarr, thank you. And walked AUT how dry it there, and then the winds just fueling this, ginger. Ore than 27% our nation, David, tonight, some level of drought. That's what we're repog. And you can see righthere, not just drght,ut the relative humidity in that red fg warning ea,5% to 10%. You're going to see more fires. The winds could gust T 40 miles an hour. Th numbers for tomorrow afoon are some of the hottest of the week. From 94 I durango back to 93, Sacramento. 111, Palm Springs. Those hundreds stretch all the way Texas. And a flash flood watch right there in Iowa. Severe thunderstorm warnings tonight, trees and power L are coming down from south North Carolina. Watching th and the fires in the west. We'll be anchoring the broadcast frhe west tomorrow night. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.