Fire in Orange County, California, scorches thousands of acres

Families were forced to flee from their homes, and two firefighters have been injured. Residents are worried about how coming stay-at-home orders might affect fire evacuations.
1:43 | 12/04/20

Fire in Orange County, California, scorches thousands of acres

