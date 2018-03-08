Transcript for Fired Ohio State assistant football coach breaks silence

Ow the scandal rocking collegotball and O state Sia fired assistant coach accused of domestic abuse breakhis lence tonit. At same time, his boss,oach Urban Meyer alsospeakinge was pla onleave. The school investigating whether meyeknew abouteg and stay quiet. He ABC's Kay whitwor isn. We H toxic relionship. Reporr: Tonight, fired Ohio state assit football coach zamig his silee.r being accused of domestic Abby his ex-wife, Courtney There was aggression in the relationship but anything I everdid to was a defsive act all I know is R hit my wife. I never T her.I never beat her. Nothin I wasred. Rter: But crtney teingdi sports netwo he was usive as of 2009. He the neck screamed at me, 'look what you turned me into Reporte exclusive W with espsmith also delivering thimbshell, tt head coach Urban Meyer knew about the allegations in 2 Hsaid, 'what Goin? Wh I what is this?' and I told him. I laid it all out for him. I said apparenly my ex-wife is trying to get charged with domestabe. Howid he respd to that? He looked at me and said, I swr T got, Zach, if I find out you hit he do. You're fired. Reporr: Meyer previous knowledge a the allega. Anythinneconversation about it. I know nothing about it. Reporteonight, coh mer just releangnt sang he failed when he made those veryemarks. Writing, quote, my no say thing inaccor MI Hower, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these personal issues with the Dia, iapologize. Kayna joins now, and with Meyer nowng ew, is he in danger of losing job? Repor well, Tom, recently signed a new contrac thatortedly has a clause on gate himo report any potential misconduct by members of his staff. Meyer I N currently O paid administration leave. You.we turn onto the new

