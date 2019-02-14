Firefighters battle New Jersey apartment fire

Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the building's windows.
0:10 | 02/14/19

To be index fire rescues in Fort Lee New Jersey tonight a five story apartment building went up in flames today several firefighters were treated for minor injuries. Residents were using fire escapes every one surviving.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

