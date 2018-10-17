At least 7 firefighters injured in Baltimore building explosion

Two firefighters who were in the lobby of the apartment complex were knocked into the basement by the gas blast, fire officials said.
0:16 | 10/17/18

To be index of other news emergency crews are on the scene of a dangerous gas explosion in Baltimore the blast injuring at least seven firefighters at an apartment complex. At least one now in critical condition several other people were also hurt the fire chief says two firefighters in the building's lobby for actually knocked right into the basement.

