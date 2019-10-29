Transcript for Firefighters racing to contain Getty fire in Southern California

headline tonight, raging wildfires across California and there is a major new concern tonight. The strongest winds yet, tonight into tomorrow, in fact, hurricane-force wind gusts. Tonight, more than 100 homes and structures burned in the Kincaid fire in the north and new evacuations under way there. And look at this. Video from Sacramento. Drivers trying to escape down a hill. That's interstate I-5 there. And southern California bracing for the strongest winds yet, including Los Angeles. ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is right there. Reporter: For firefighters in southern California, time is the new enemy and wind is the looming threat. These are probably going to be the worst winds that Los Angeles has seen in the last two to three years. Reporter: On the front lines of the Getty fire, brutal conditions in the hills just above some of Los Angeles's most exclusive neighborhoods. Those helicopters are pounding these fires from the air and on the ground. They have these firefighters trying to cut lines because this part of Los Angeles is so remote. Meanwhile, in northern California, winds are already picking up, where 4,500 firefighters are battling the 75,000-acre Kincade fire. Visibility near zero as these crews put out hotspots in sonoma county. More than 150,000 evacuating. I have car keys. Reporter: Our will reeve with this family leaving the home they moved into just three months ago. I hate to say it, we're experienced. Yeah. And you shouldn't be experienced in something like this. Reporter: Losing their home in 2017, hoping they don't return to another scene like this. And new video shows the danger drivers faced in Sacramento on Sunday. Let's go, let's go, let's go! Reporter: A man guiding drivers as they flee from a grass fire along interstate 5. Follow those cars! Reporter: Escaping through a gap in the fence. Winds gusting to 40 miles per hour, fanning flames just feet away. And tonight, north of San Francisco, long lines for gas amid power outages across the state. Nearly 600,000 customers could soon be in the dark. When will it end? Matt Gutman joins us live from Los Angeles tonight. And we know officials are very worried about the winds in the coming hours, and this part of Los Angeles very vulnerable in the hours ahead? Reporter: That's right, David. This area hasn't burned in decades and last te it did, hundreds of homes ended up looking like this one. You can see the crews coming up the hill to continue working. And it's not just in this part of California. 43 counties under red flag warnings tonight. That applies to 27 million people. David? All right, Matt Gutman there tonight agaior us. Matt, thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano, live in California, because these winds are a real danger in the hours ahead. Rob, what can you tell us? Reporter: Well, here we go again, David. Yet another big wind event coming. And this could be the worst. Not just this year, but in look at the red flag warnings, Matt mentioned a huge expanse. High wind warnings upgraded across southern California. The winds have been picking up all day across northern California. Pouring smoke into the valleys for bad air conditions there. Critical conditions up there. We go extreme here in southern California, beginning around midnight. That area gets expanded through Los Angeles, all the way down east to San Diego tomorrow. Look at the wind gusts, we expect to see in the cities, 30, 40, 50-mile-per-hour gusts. Along the ridges, potentially as much as 80 or 85 miles an hour. Peaking tomorrow, but lasting at least through Thursday, David. Wow, gusts up to 85 miles per hour. All right, rob, our thanks to you again tonight, as well.

