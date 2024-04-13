Firefighters reunite with baby they delivered

Kathryn Norsigian did not make it to the hospital in time to give birth. Two firefighters came to her car in a parking lot and helped deliver the baby. Now they meet up again with the family.

April 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live