Firefighters wage battle against growing Southern California fires

More
The wildfire was sparked just before noon in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is home to several celebrities.
1:54 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters wage battle against growing Southern California fires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:54","description":"The wildfire was sparked just before noon in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is home to several celebrities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66429099","title":"Firefighters wage battle against growing Southern California fires","url":"/WNT/video/firefighters-wage-battle-growing-southern-california-fires-66429099"}