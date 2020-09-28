Transcript for More fires in California wine country prompt emergency evacuations

debate at 9:00. The emergency in the west at this hour. A massive fire, quadrupling in size north of San Francisco, racing across nap pa valley. Families forced from their homes. Incredible pictures coming in. New evacuation orders just this afternoon. Tens of thousands forced to flee. So many wineies also threatened tonight. A senior home has been evacuated tonight. A hospital rushing to transfer patients. And ABC's kayna Whitworth from California tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Holmes engulfed and more families told to get out, as multiple out of control wildfires rage north of San Francisco. The fires more than quadrupling in size in just 12 hours. This glass fire sparked two other fires nearby, so, as you can see here in napa valley, we are essentially surrounded by flames. Sirens blaring, families racing to evacuate. We left with nothing, I mean, just literally with nothing. We're so lucky to be alive. Reporter: In Santa Rosa, city buses lining up overnight to take more than 100 senior home residents out of harm's way, some still in their pajamas. St. Helena's hospital forced to evacuate for a second time in a month. We're very thankful that the hospital at least right now is still standing. Reporter: And tonight, images of the burned out neighborhoods that firefighters could not save. David, firefighters were dealing with extremely erratic fire behavior and high winds. You can see how the smoke is really starting to swirl and you hear the trees popping. Winds are expected to die down, but the red flag warnings will remain in effect and in fact extend south into Los Angeles through tomorrow. David? All right, kayna Whitworth with the unbelievable scene in California tonight. Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.