Transcript for Flash flooding triggers rescues, evacuations in Texas

And next, to the major storm system sparking a flash flood watch across much of Texas tonight. The governor just moments ago declaring a state of emergency. The river rising 26 feet in a matter of hours, washing out this bridge in ki Kingsland. You're about to see the images tonight, vehicles losing control on the highway, with much more rain now on the way. ABC's Clayton Sandell from the flood zone. Reporter: Tonight in Texas, too much water. Flash flooding triggers rescues and evacuations. We are starting to pull people out of houses, that's what our guys are doing right now. Reporter: Overnight, the overwhelming llano river taking out this bridge in the town of Kingsland, northwest of Austin. Nearby, the Colorado river hurling debris over starcke dam. Is that a deck? That looks like a deck that's just gone over. Reporter: All ten floodgates there are fully open. I've seen one or two floodgates open and it's pretty powerful at that. But all ten floodgates? This is amazing. Reporter: Schools closed. Cars stuck. More than 150 roads are impassable. Authorities discovering at least one body in the floodwaters. To the north in Dallas, dangerously slick roads. Dashcam capturing this SUV careen out of control on interstate 635. David, the water level in this river rose a whopping 26 feet overnight. And you can see the damage to this bridge is going to take a long time to fix. And there is more rain on the way for Texas in the next 24 hours. David? All right, Clayton Sandell, thank you. And the death toll tonight

