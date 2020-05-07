Transcript for Flight attendant goes extra mile for passenger with autism

strong. A flight attendant going the extra mile for a passenger with autism an and her graduation surprise. Garrison, I was your flight attendant. Reporter: It all started with a chance encounter on a flight to Dallas, an instant connection and a note of kindness. I remembered how much you love airplanes. My dad, brother grandpa, cousin and uncle are pilots. I found this old airplane guide and thought you should have it. Reporter: That note and these books coming from southwest flight attendant Erica Connelly to this young man, garrison Christie, after they met on that plane last year. Just a few minutes on a plane changed his life and getting this amazing friend. It's from the war. Reporter: 18-year-old garrison is autistic but he and Erica share a passion for planes. I was excited to interact with him and hear -- you know, let him tell me everything he wanted to share about flying. Reporter: Soon a friendship blossomed. Erica attending garrison's baseball game. Even taking him to the southwest airlines flight simulator. I always try to be just a little bit Kinder than what is necessary. Not everyone can be as nice and understanding. Reporter: So when garrison's graduation from high school was coming up and tickets were limited -- Before he got to a family member, his first selection was Erica. She is my favorite. Reporter: And so she went. Garrison. Reporter: His pal watching from the stands. Erica giving garrison a surprise gift. A photo with him in a flight suit. It was her dad's. Garrison for a day getting to be his own top gun. We all need a lot more ericas in the world. Yes, we do. Our thanks to WFAA for their help with that story.

