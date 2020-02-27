Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus

More
Global health officials say the number of new infections outside China outpaced the rate of infections in that country for the first time.
3:46 | 02/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:46","description":"Global health officials say the number of new infections outside China outpaced the rate of infections in that country for the first time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69241947","title":"Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/flight-attendant-tests-positive-coronavirus-69241947"}