Transcript for Flight canceled, pilot detained on alcohol-related charge: Source

The arrest of an American airlines pilot. The flight was bound for the U.S., for Philadelphia, in fact. The passenger jet didot take off from the uk. One of the pilots was taken into custody on suspicion of being over the limit for alcohol before flying. ABC's senior transportn correspondent David Kerley with that story. Reporter: British authorities detained the American airlines flight crew member in Manchester before the a-330 took off for Philadelphia. An aviation source telling ABC news, it was one of the three pilots, but it is unclear if it was the captain or one of the first officers who tonight is being investigated for "Suspicion of performing an aviation function when over the prescribed limit of alcohol." American canceled that flight, rebooking passengers and saying in a statement, "Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers." The limit for alcohol in pilots is half that for drivers, .04. This pilot arrested two years ago in Detroit. And some like this former jetblue pilot faced federal charges. Did you put 270 passengers at risk? No comment. This is an ongoing issue you've reported on before. David Kerley with us tonight. We're aware of this latest arrest, and has American airlines taken any action, other than canceling the flight, David? Reporter: No, so far, that's all they've done. American says they are cooperating with the British authorities who are investigating this incident. David?kerley, thank you. Next tonight, the deadly storm on the move at this hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.