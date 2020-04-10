Floods turn deadly at French-Italian border

More
Video shows a home being swept away by raging water in Nice, France.
0:37 | 10/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Floods turn deadly at French-Italian border
Time now for the "Index." And the deadly floods at the french/italian border. Video showing a home swept away by raging water near nice. The mayor there calling it the worst flooding disaster in the area for more than a century. At least two people dead, including an firefighter killed during a rescue operation. Nearly two dozen people are missing. And the home explosion caught on camera back here at home. A traffic camera capturing the frightening blast in a residential neighborhood in eastern Iowa. Glass, wood, and other debris sent flying into the air. Police say the home exploded after contractors hit a gas line. Fortunately, the home had been evacuated before the blast. No other injuries reported. That is good news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Video shows a home being swept away by raging water in Nice, France. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73420394","title":"Floods turn deadly at French-Italian border","url":"/WNT/video/floods-turn-deadly-french-italian-border-73420394"}