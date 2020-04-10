Transcript for Floods turn deadly at French-Italian border

Time now for the "Index." And the deadly floods at the french/italian border. Video showing a home swept away by raging water near nice. The mayor there calling it the worst flooding disaster in the area for more than a century. At least two people dead, including an firefighter killed during a rescue operation. Nearly two dozen people are missing. And the home explosion caught on camera back here at home. A traffic camera capturing the frightening blast in a residential neighborhood in eastern Iowa. Glass, wood, and other debris sent flying into the air. Police say the home exploded after contractors hit a gas line. Fortunately, the home had been evacuated before the blast. No other injuries reported. That is good news.

