Transcript for Florida firefighters saved a husband having a heart attack, then completes his yard w

The res Ave and beyond. Here's David Wright. Reportet Pasco county re house today in Hudson, Florida. Gene work and his family dropped by for an unusual thank you. We're so glad to see U're okay, man. Thank you, guys. Reporte thanking them for saving his life a his lawn. Thissaturday,e was in the middle ofay down when he suffered a massivert at. Firefighters rushed him tohe it My Yeah, we saw what was layin out th let's go and do it, knock it out. Reporter: Six of those firefighters took it upon selves and finished the job. Toda tfirehouse, he confeshe's not sure which rescue appreciated Mo I was just so tnkful for the grass, I didn't Eth about you guys saving my life. Reporter: David Wright, ABC news, New York. Tou for it This summer,

