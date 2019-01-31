Florida toddler survives after falling into rhino exhibit

Two rhinos rammed a toddler with their snouts after she fell into an exhibit at Brevard Zoo; the girl suffered a lacerated liver and bruised lung, wildlife officials said.
1:09 | 01/31/19

